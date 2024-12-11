Investors Buy High Volume of RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,437 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,345 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 38.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on REAL shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.09. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

