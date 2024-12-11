Investors Buy High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 185,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 88,508 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 135.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

