Investors Purchase High Volume of Alignment Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,673 call options.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,867.70. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,497.12. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,046 shares of company stock worth $7,287,508. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

