Investors Purchase High Volume of Rigetti Computing Call Options (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,421 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 266% compared to the average volume of 7,490 call options.
Rigetti Computing Trading Up 45.2 %
NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,752 shares in the company, valued at $211,356.64. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,998,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,778.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
