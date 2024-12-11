iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

