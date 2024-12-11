Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 94,156 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01. Rezolute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

