Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,400,000 after purchasing an additional 262,256 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,831 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

