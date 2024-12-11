Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,346 Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

LXEO opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $276.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

