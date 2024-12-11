Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 748,727 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Coherus BioSciences worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 605.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 106,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 5.3 %

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.