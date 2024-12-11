Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,468 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Metagenomi by 165.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

