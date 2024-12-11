Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

