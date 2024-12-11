Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $565.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $603.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

