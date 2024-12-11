Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,637 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Stock Down 0.1 %
AMCX stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
