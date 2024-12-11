Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,637 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

AMCX stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $424.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.