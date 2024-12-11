Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.56%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

