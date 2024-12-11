Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 82.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

