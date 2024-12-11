Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.62 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

