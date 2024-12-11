Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

