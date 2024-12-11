Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 447 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $424.56 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.73 and a twelve month high of $440.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

