Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 54,900 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 7,156.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.17 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $914,560.14. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

