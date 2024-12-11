Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 8,805 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Belden worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,486,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,485,000 after purchasing an additional 576,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 214,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Belden by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 167,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,751.26. This represents a 31.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

