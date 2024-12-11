Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 774,285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,428 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,347,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,028,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

