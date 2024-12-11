Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 533,163 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 2,128.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,163 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.30% of VTEX worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in VTEX by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,721,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 315,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in VTEX by 12.9% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Get Our Latest Report on VTEX

VTEX Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.