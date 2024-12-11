Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 7,891 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

