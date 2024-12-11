Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

