Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Stock Down 1.2 %

QLYS opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,190 shares of company stock worth $4,449,290. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.