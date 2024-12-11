Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

