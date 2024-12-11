Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

RL stock opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $132.13 and a one year high of $237.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

