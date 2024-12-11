Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

