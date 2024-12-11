Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

