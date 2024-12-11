Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Generac worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

