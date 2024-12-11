Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 46.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 666,805 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ExlService by 1,216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

