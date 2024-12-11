Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 90.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.