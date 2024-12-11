Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. CWM LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

