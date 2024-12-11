Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,741 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 97,983 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 283,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,363 shares of company stock valued at $165,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

