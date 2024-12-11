Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

