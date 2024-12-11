Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

