Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,476,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $59,941,000. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $326.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $262.54 and a one year high of $348.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

