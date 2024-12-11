Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,260 shares of company stock worth $29,661,212. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

