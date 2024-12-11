Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
