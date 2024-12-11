Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 289.9% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

