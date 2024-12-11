Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,848.80. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

EA opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

