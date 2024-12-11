Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 86.96% of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JMID opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64.

