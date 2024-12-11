Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1,630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 732,359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.