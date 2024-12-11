Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,701.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.69.

PWR stock opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

