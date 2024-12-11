Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,804 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABVX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

