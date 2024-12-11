Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Crocs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.