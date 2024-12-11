Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G PLC grew its holdings in KE by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after buying an additional 4,340,517 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its stake in KE by 56.2% during the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 1,824,206 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,807,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of KE by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays upped their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective on the stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

