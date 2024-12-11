Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 114,727 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,727 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,227,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after purchasing an additional 839,077 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 296.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

