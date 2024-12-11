Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %
CPB stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Campbell Soup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.