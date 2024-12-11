Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 490,681 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490,681 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.92% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CHCT opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

